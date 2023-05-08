Pofma correction orders issued to TOC Asia and Terry Xu over false claims against police in 2021 incident

In the 2021 incident, police officers responded to a report about an elderly woman in Yishun who looked lost and was not wearing a mask.

The Online Citizen Asia (TOCA) and its publisher Terry Xu have been ordered under the fake news law to post corrections to an online article and social media posts that made false accusations against the police in a 2021 incident.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue correction directions to the two parties. The orders are in relation to Mr Xu’s Facebook post on April 30, TOCA’s article on its website on May 2, and TOCA’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn posts on May 2 that referenced the TOCA article.

These publications made reference to the police’s bodycam footage of an incident on May 17, 2021, when police officers responded to a report about an elderly woman in Yishun Avenue 5 who looked lost and was not wearing a mask.

The allegations were similar to those in articles in 2021 on the incident by the now-defunct The Online Citizen (TOC), and it was issued a correction direction in May 2021 for publishing falsehoods. TOC then appealed in court to set aside the order, but the appeal was dismissed by the High Court in 2022.

TOC had alleged that police officers were taunting and reprimanding the woman for not wearing a mask then, which coincided with the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic here.

In its statement on the Government’s Factually website, MHA said it was very clear from the footage captured that the police officers’ primary aim was to assist the woman and to help her find her way home.

In a separate statement, the police said: “Xu alleged that the police knew that the elderly woman was not lost but wanted to send her home nevertheless. This is untrue... When police officers located the elderly woman, she repeatedly said she knew where she stayed, but was unable to provide her address.

“Her address was only later established with the help of a member of the public, who recognised the elderly woman and recalled that she lived in a nearby block.”

MHA said the officers had also reminded the woman to wear her mask, “in view of the Covid-19 situation at that time, and the prevailing requirements to wear a mask in public places”.

The police said: “Xu falsely claimed that the main reason the police officers approached the elderly woman was that she was not wearing a face mask. This is untrue as the police’s primary concern was to help the elderly woman find her way home.

“The fact that they had asked her to put on a mask does not detract from the fact that they were trying to get her home safely.”

The MHA statement added that the police “did not make any misrepresentations to the family members of the elderly woman”.

The police said: “Xu alleged that the police misrepresented and lied to the elderly woman’s NOK (next of kin) that the elderly woman was lost, and that this resulted in the NOK filing a police report on the issue. This is a blatant fabrication.

“The NOK had lodged a police report against TOC and not the police, over the falsehoods TOC had spread about the police officers’ interactions with the elderly woman, and for interviewing the elderly woman without the family’s permission.”

POLICE STATEMENT ON ONLINE POST QUESTIONING THE ACCURACY OF POLICE’S CLARIFICATIONS FOR AN INCIDENT ON 17 MAY 2021 AT YISHUN AVENUE 5 [𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗬 𝗢𝗙 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘’𝗦 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝟭𝟳 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗔𝗧 𝗬𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗡 𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 𝟱] The Police are aware of an online post which alleged that inaccuracies were contained in the Police’s statement, “Clarifications on Online Post Accusing Police Officers of Bullying,” issued on 19 May 2021. The Police stand by the clarifications and veracity of events stated within that statement. The inclusion of live audio in the online post showing Police officers engaging an elderly woman does not change the fact that Police officers did not taunt or reprimand her. Officers were in fact engaging the domestic helper of the elderly woman, asking her to inform her employer that the elderly woman was seen not wearing a mask, and reminding the domestic helper to remind the elderly woman to wear a mask. The online post which carried an interview with the elderly woman also did not present the full context as the elderly woman has dementia. The officer did buy food for the elderly woman and the domestic helper can attest that there was a packet of food with the elderly woman when she arrived at the scene. The Police have also spoken to a family member of the elderly woman this morning. She has confirmed that the elderly woman has dementia and may not remember the full account of the incident clearly. She expressed disappointment that someone had interviewed the elderly woman and posted it online without any attempt to understand the elderly woman’s condition from her family members. The Police have discussed with the family member, and decided to release relevant snippets of the Police’s body-worn camera (BWC) footage online, which is not our common practice. Police generally do not release such BWC footage as the information is confidential. The BWC footage shows clearly that the Police officer was advising the domestic helper to remind the elderly woman to wear a mask, and was not taunting or reprimanding the elderly woman; and that the officer did buy a packet of food for the elderly woman. To ensure the privacy of the elderly woman, her family and her domestic helper, Police will not be releasing any further footage. Despite these allegations, our Police officers remain undeterred in their duty to continue providing assistance to the elderly woman whenever she requires it. In fact, just this morning, Police officers responded to another call about the elderly woman and rendered assistance to her again. The Police would like to advise the public not to post or share unverified information online, and to urge members of the public to be responsible when posting or sharing information online. Police resources can be better used to deter and solve crimes, or to assist members of the public, rather than to address these malicious and baseless allegations. It is also very sad, and in fact reprehensible, that The Online Citizen Asia should exploit an elderly woman with dementia, to sow falsehoods to further its own agenda. https://www.facebook.com/56706929407/posts/10161065645154408/ Posted by Singapore Police Force on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

In addition, MHA said that previous statements by the police and Mr Shanmugam had accurately presented the facts in relation to the incident.

“The police did not withhold any evidence that would disprove their narrative or provide false evidence to the court,” the MHA statement said. “All footage from the body-worn cameras of the police officers at the scene which captured their interactions with the elderly woman were submitted to the court.”

It added that the High Court had dismissed TOC’s appeal and found that the police officers who had approached the woman believed that she had lost her way.

“The allegations made by Xu and TOCA that the authorities had misrepresented the facts could lead to erosion of public trust in the Singapore Police Force,” MHA said.

The police said: “Despite the Government’s clarifications and the High Court’s clear findings on the matter, Xu has persisted in making false allegations pertaining to the case. These allegations are wholly unfounded.

“Police resources are better used to deter and solve crimes, and to assist members of the public, especially vulnerable members like the elderly woman, rather than to address such baseless allegations over and over again.”

MHA said that as part of the Pofma order, Mr Xu and TOCA will be required to carry a correction notice alongside their publications.

The TOCA article, MHA added, is one of 60 articles written by Mr Xu to raise funds to pay for the fine imposed upon him by the courts for various offences, including contempt of court and Pofma offences.