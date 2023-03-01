Police appeal for information on 3rd missing teen in a month

Jabez Sim Jun Hong was last seen near Block 980C Buangkok Crescent on Feb 24 at about 3pm.

The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since last Friday.

Jabez Sim Jun Hong was last seen near Block 980C Buangkok Crescent last Friday at about 3pm.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255-0000 for overseas callers. They can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

This is the third reported case of a missing teen in a month. All of them were 15-year-olds.

Another boy was reported missing on Tuesday, having last been seen at Block 584 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Sunday.

A girl went missing near Block 162 Yishun Street 11 on Jan 30.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information on the earlier cases.