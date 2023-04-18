 Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old boy, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old boy

Pritesh Ram Sivan Kumaran was last seen at Block 146 Serangoon North Avenue 1 on the evening of April 12.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Michelle Chin
Apr 18, 2023 09:22 pm

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Pritesh Ram Sivan Kumaran was last seen at Block 146 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at about 7.45pm that day.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

