Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old boy
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last Wednesday.
Pritesh Ram Sivan Kumaran was last seen at Block 146 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at about 7.45pm that day.
Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now