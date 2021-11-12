Singapore

Police appealing for info on 17-year-old French girl last seen at Novena Medical Centre

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Nov 12, 2021 02:23 pm

The police are appealing for help to find a 17-year-year-old French girl.

In a post on Twitter, the police said she has been missing since Thursday (Nov 11) at 12.25pm.

She was last seen at Novena Medical Centre wearing a black blouse with orange flowery flair pants.

If found, please call the police at 999.

 

 

