Police arrest knife-wielding man who held woman hostage in Yishun
The man can be seen at the void deck of Block 108 Yishun Ring Road holding a knife to the woman’s neck as police officers attempted to calm him down.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM DINO KARISHMA/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Jan 09, 2023 10:49 am

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning after taking a 60-year-old woman hostage in Yishun.

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at 7:35am along Yishun Ring Road.

A man had allegedly held a woman at knifepoint, and a knife was seized as a case exhibit.

In a video shared on Facebook, the man can be seen at the void deck of Block 108 Yishun Ring Road holding a knife to the woman’s neck as police officers tried to calm him down.

Officers continued negotiating with the man, who then took the woman to the nearby hawker centre at Block 110.

Officers believed to be from the Singapore Police Force’s Emergency Response Team then arrived at the scene, armed with bulletproof vests and submachine guns.

Marsiling burnt victim dies; suspect faces murder charge

The officers rushed towards the man, pinning him to the ground. A bystander can be seen helping out.

The woman sustained minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital, said the police.

Based on preliminary investigations, the man and woman do not know each other.

Police investigations are ongoing.

