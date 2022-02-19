Police following up with Sylvia Lim after her phone hacking claim
The police are following up with Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim after she said she had received a threat warning from Apple informing her that her iPhone could be the subject of hacking by state-sponsored attackers.
"This is a very serious allegation and because of the potential implications on national security, the Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam has asked the Police to follow up with Ms Lim to look into the matter," said a police spokesman in a statement on Saturday (Feb 19).
The police have written to Ms Lim, a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, to advise her to file a police report.
"Alternatively, if she does not wish to file a report, she can hand over her phone to the police, so that a forensic examination can be conducted," said the spokesman.
Mr Shanmugam has directed the police to engage a commercial organisation with expertise in this field to conduct the examination.
"He has also directed that Police put in place a secure, auditable and transparent process to handle and examine her phone, from the point in time that Ms Lim hands over the phone, to its return to her," added the police.
