Police investigating 373 suspects in scam cases where over $10m was lost

Police are investigating 373 people for their suspected involvement in scams in which victims lost more than $10 million.

A total of 236 men and 137 women, aged between 14 and 80, are assisting in investigations following a two-week operation between Nov 24 and Dec 7, the police said on Dec 7.

The suspected scammers or money mules are believed to be involved in more than 1,200 scams, including investment, e-commerce, loan, job, government officials impersonation, Internet love and social media impersonation scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

The police urged members of the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information relating to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.