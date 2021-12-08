Police investigating alleged dispute at East Coast Park

Police are investigating an alleged fight at East Coast Park carpark.

A 41-year-old man is assisting police with investigations after he was caught on video slapping a woman and knocking a man to the ground at East Coast Park in the early hours of Sunday morning (Dec 5).

A Stomper alerted Stomp was alerted to the incident and shared footage of the man slapping the woman repeatedly at a carpark.

When another man intervenes, he hits him, knocking him to the ground.

The Stomper also shared photos of bloodstains at the scene.

He added that he saw the other man being attended to by paramedics afterwards.

PHOTO: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at carpark F3 at East Coast Park, where a 41-year-old man had allegedly hit a 31-year-old woman.

"The 41-year-old man is currently assisting with police investigations into the case," said the police.