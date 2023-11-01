Police investigating case of man seen defecating on floor at MBS entrance
A man has sparked outrage after he was photographed squatting down to defecate at the entrance of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).
In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.
An MBS spokesperson said the mall is aware of the incident and is looking into it.
Several readers had alerted Stomp to a picture of the man that had been circulating online. In the photo, the man is seen taking a dump while squatting with his pants down.
One Facebook post on Monday (Oct 30) has garnered over 1,500 likes, 1,700 comments and 4,700 shares to date.
A netizen commented: "The exact definition of 'Public Toilet.'"
