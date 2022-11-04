 Police investigating death in Rivervale Drive, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police investigating death in Rivervale Drive

The SCDF said it received a call for help at 5.35am on Nov 4. A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A police cordon was set up outside a 15th storey flat at the HDB block, with police officers seen speaking to neighbours.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Policemen and cleaners seen rumaging through the rubbish chute and BLK 190A Rivervale Drive. ST PHOTO: ANJALI RAGURAMAN
Anjali Raguraman and Lee Li Ying
Nov 04, 2022 11:41 am

The police are investigating a death at Block 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at 5.35am on Friday. A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

When The Straits Times reached the scene at around 9am, five police vehicles, including three cars and a forensics van, were parked in the vicinity of the Housing Board block. Three policemen were seen raking through the trash at the rubbish chute on the ground floor with the help of three cleaners.

A resident in his 60s said he was out for his morning walk when he saw police officers arriving at around 6.45am.

“Police were looking around the rubbish chute this morning. It has been three hours and they are still here,” he said.

A police cordon was set up outside a 15th-storey flat in the HDB block, with police officers seen speaking to neighbours.

Two neighbours next door who have lived there for 23 years, Ms Lalitha Sivalingam and Madam Vathembal Kandasamy, said the deceased was an elderly man who lived with his daughter, who is in her late 20s.

The man’s wife died two months ago from cancer, said Madam Vathembal, adding that he had a stroke 10 years ago.

Ms Lalitha said: “They were quiet people who barely had visitors over.”

ST has contacted the police for more information.

