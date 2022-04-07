Police investigating five for giving their Singpass details to scam syndicate

The police remind the public that disclosing Singpass login details is an offence.

Five people are being investigated by the police for allegedly disclosing their Singpass details to scammers.

Their details were used by the syndicates to open corporate bank accounts and receive illegal funds from investment scam victims.

The four men and one woman are between 20 and 28 years old.

Police said in a news release on Thursday (April 7) that the five had come across loan advertisements on social media and phishing links, and disclosed their Singpass details for purposes such as applying for a loan.

After the syndicates got information from the five, their names were used to register businesses and open corporate bank accounts, which were used to receive funds from scam victims.

The police reminded the public that disclosing Singpass login details is an offence, and first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The public is advised to never share their Singpass login details with others, and to report any suspicious activities in their accounts to the Singpass helpdesk by calling 6335-3533.

If any misuse of the account is suspected, a password reset can be done at go.gov.sg/reset-sp-pw.

The police said: "To avoid becoming involved in money-laundering activities, members of the public should always reject requests to disclose their Singpass login details, or allow their personal bank accounts to be used to receive and transfer money for others."

"Crime syndicates can make use of the disclosed Singpass login details to access a whole suite of digital services, including opening bank accounts, registering businesses in the owner's name, making cash advances from the banks, and even accessing the owner's CPF monies," they added.