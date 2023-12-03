Police investigating passenger who prised open door of moving MRT train

One door budged, briefly opening a crack, before the passenger was stopped by a couple of other passengers, according to an eyewitness.

The police are investigating a passenger who was filmed prising open a door of a moving MRT train on Nov 29.

In videos circulating online, a passenger can be seen wrestling with the sliding doors of what appears to be a train in transit on the North-South Line. Other passengers out of frame are heard yelling at the person to stop.

One door budged, briefly opening a crack, before the passenger was stopped by a couple of other passengers, according to an eyewitness.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai said station staff were alerted to the incident on Nov 29 at around 1pm.

SMRT staff entered the train to investigate, but the passenger was uncooperative and turned aggressive, Mr Lam added.

The passenger resisted the staff’s advice to leave the train and TransCom, the police division that patrols train stations, was called in.

Pictures of the aftermath online show the offending passenger curled up in a foetal position on the platform of Ang Mo Kio station, surrounded by TransCom officers and station staff.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM RAVEN QIU/FACEBOOK "This action endangers the safety of the commuter as well as others on the train," said Mr Lam.

SMRT takes a very serious view of such behaviour and is assisting in police investigations, he added.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.