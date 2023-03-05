 Police looking for driver who left crash scene near Istana, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police looking for driver who left crash scene near Istana

Police looking for driver who left crash scene near Istana
The police were alerted to the scene of the accident at 7.30am. PHOTO: ST READER
Elaine Lee
Mar 05, 2023 12:49 am

The police are looking for a driver who had left the scene of an accident involving a car near the Istana on Saturday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a stationary grey Honda Stream is seen on the leftmost lane of Cavenagh Road near Concorde Hotel Singapore.

Its front left wheel is dislodged from the chassis, and its front bumper lies on the adjacent grass verge.

At least five police cars, two police motorcycles, a police van, a K-9 unit van and a tow truck are also seen in the video.

The police were alerted to the scene at 7.30am and no injuries were reported. Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, the police added. Investigations are ongoing.

In a video circulated online, a white BMW sedan is seen knocking down a pedestrian and two road signs and crashing into Hotel 81 along Jalan Besar. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Singapore

Four taken to hospital after car crashes into building

Related Stories

‘My daughter was trapped under the car and might have died’: Single mum recalls horrifying accident

Minibus driver helping with investigations into Tampines accident

SBS Transit bus driver trapped in seat in SLE accident; 9 people taken to hospital

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICistanapolice