 Police officers in Parti Liyani's case neglected their duties: Shanmugam, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police officers in Parti Liyani's case neglected their duties: Shanmugam

Police officers in Parti Liyani's case neglected their duties: Shanmugam
The officers involved in Ms Parti Liyani's case have both been issued financial penalties.PHOTO: ST FILE
David Sun, Correspondent
Feb 14, 2022 12:32 pm

The police officers who were involved in the case of Ms Parti Liyani were found to have neglected their duties and fallen short of expectations.

This was revealed by Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Monday (Feb 14) in response to a question raised by Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, in Parliament.

Mr Zhulkarnain had asked for an update on the internal investigations.

Mr Shanmugam said both the investigation officer (IO) and his supervisor had neglected their duties, resulting in lapses.

He listed three lapses that were found.

The first was that the IO did not visit the scene of crime to promptly carry out investigations and gather evidence, contributing to a break in the chain of custody for some exhibits.

More people also got hurt in traffic accidents last year as the number of vehicles on the road rose.
Singapore

Fatal road accidents rose 25% in 2021 as activities resumed

Related Stories

New Zealand police blast use of Barry Manilow songs to clear Covid-19 protesters

1 rescued, 1 missing in suspected drowning off Kusu Island

Malaysian police called in after worker finds 'body' wrapped in plastic

The second was that the IO did not properly verify some of the claims made by parties during the investigation.

The third lapse was the supervisor not providing sufficient guidance.

The minister said the officers had done their jobs under difficult circumstances, facing workload challenges due to a manpower shortage in the police force.

"I have sympathy for the situation that they find themselves in," he said.

"They have, however, fallen short of expectations."

The officers have both been issued financial penalties in the form of a fine and a number of months of increments foregone.

More On This Topic
Disciplinary inquiry into Parti Liyani's complaint against DPPs heard over four days
Timeline of events: How the Parti Liyani case unfolded
 

The minister added that the IO had been under intense pressure, handling many ongoing investigations, prosecutions and conducting arrest operations.

"I have spoken before about the workload challenges that police IOs face," said Mr Shanmugam.

"The only way to deal with this is to increase police's headcount. We have not solved this issue yet. This is a difficult problem, and not easily solvable, given the general manpower shortage."

More On This Topic
Stained Gucci sunglasses, fake watches, frayed Prada bag: Why maid was acquitted of stealing from CAG chief

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeMAID/DOMESTIC WORKERSINGAPORE PARLIAMENT