 Police probing false report about bomb at McDonald’s outlet in Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Police probing false report about bomb at McDonald’s outlet in Yishun
The police were alerted to a bomb threat at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at 10.25pm on April 20, but found no “threat items” there.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Yong Li Xuan
Apr 24, 2023 01:25 am

The police are investigating an alleged bomb hoax at a McDonald’s outlet in Yishun last week.

The police said they were alerted to a bomb threat at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at 10.25pm on Thursday, but found no “threat items” after completing security checks.

“The police take all security threats seriously, and will investigate persons who intentionally cause public alarm,” they told The Straits Times, adding that they are investigating this as a case of communicating false information about something harmful.

Shin Min Daily News reported the incident on Sunday, citing a food delivery worker who had noticed police on the scene when he was picking up an order from the outlet on Thursday.

The man, who gave his name as Mr Zhuo, 40, said the officers appeared to be looking for something.

He added that customers were not allowed to dine at the outlet and could order only takeaways. McDonald’s employees were tight-lipped when he asked them what happened.

Singapore

3 taken to hospital after collision in Pasir Ris

For communicating false information about a bomb threat, an offender can receive a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

