 Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam

Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam
Police said Singaporean man Pi Jiapeng (left) and Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa were assisting with investigations but subsequently became uncontactable.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Nadine Chua
Jul 20, 2022 09:35 pm

The police have revealed the identities of a couple who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods worth about $32 million to customers and are appealing for information on their whereabouts.

The police said on Wednesday night (July 20) that the couple is a 26-year-old Singaporean man, Pi Jiapeng, and a 27-year-old Thai woman, Pansuk Siriwipa.

They fled the country on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry, authorities said on Wednesday.

Warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against them.

The police are also investigating allegations of cheating involving Tradenation and Tradeluxury, two companies associated with the couple.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 (+65 6255 0000 for overseas callers) or submit information online at the iWitness website.

Police-general Ferdy Sambo (back row, second from left), his wife Putri Candrawathi (front row, middle) and Mr Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat (back row, far right).
World

Indonesian police open to exhuming body in alleged affair case

Related Stories

Couple in undelivered luxury goods saga fled Singapore in lorry container compartment: ICA

S'pore duo in alleged road rage incident at Tuas Second Link out on bail after arrest in Johor

What is an Interpol red notice? How does it work?

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

More On This Topic
Couple in undelivered luxury goods saga fled S'pore in lorry container compartment: ICA
Interpol red notice against missing couple who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods: What is it?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimeSCAMS

Nadine Chua

Read articles by Nadine Chua