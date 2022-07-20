Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam

Police said Singaporean man Pi Jiapeng (left) and Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa were assisting with investigations but subsequently became uncontactable.

The police have revealed the identities of a couple who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods worth about $32 million to customers and are appealing for information on their whereabouts.

The police said on Wednesday night (July 20) that the couple is a 26-year-old Singaporean man, Pi Jiapeng, and a 27-year-old Thai woman, Pansuk Siriwipa.

They fled the country on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry, authorities said on Wednesday.

Warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against them.

The police are also investigating allegations of cheating involving Tradenation and Tradeluxury, two companies associated with the couple.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 (+65 6255 0000 for overseas callers) or submit information online at the iWitness website.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.