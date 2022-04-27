Police seize more than 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser; 3 arrested

The heroin seized is estimated to be worth about $162,000.

More than 2kg of heroin were discovered in a locked riser of a building during a recent operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The 2,312g of heroin seized is estimated to be worth about $162,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said the CNB on Wednesday (April 27).

Three Singaporean men, aged between 20 and 22, were also arrested for suspected drug activities.

CNB officers initially arrested one of them, a 21-year-old man, near Eunos Crescent on Tuesday afternoon (April 26).

The other two men, who were believed to be his associates, were arrested in subsequent operations.

The 21-year-old man was later escorted to the riser, which was also near Eunos Crescent.

CNB officers then used a key found on him to unlock the riser, where a bag containing the heroin was found.

Investigations into the drug activities of the trio are ongoing.

Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the death penalty.

"Parents can contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if you suspect or are worried that your children may be involved with drugs," said the CNB.

Members of the public who have drug-related information can also make a report via the CNB hotline or at https://www.eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback