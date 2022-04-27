 Police seize more than 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser; 3 arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police seize more than 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser; 3 arrested

Police seize more than 2kg of heroin hidden in locked riser; 3 arrested
The heroin seized is estimated to be worth about $162,000. PHOTO: CNB
Dominic Low
Apr 27, 2022 08:45 pm

More than 2kg of heroin were discovered in a locked riser of a building during a recent operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The 2,312g of heroin seized is estimated to be worth about $162,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said the CNB on Wednesday (April 27).

Three Singaporean men, aged between 20 and 22, were also arrested for suspected drug activities.

CNB officers initially arrested one of them, a 21-year-old man, near Eunos Crescent on Tuesday afternoon (April 26).

The other two men, who were believed to be his associates, were arrested in subsequent operations.

The 21-year-old man was later escorted to the riser, which was also near Eunos Crescent.

A portion of heroin seized from a 37-year-old Singaporean man during a CNB operation on Dec 15, 2021.
Singapore

Two men arrested, more than 1.8kg of heroin seized

Related Stories

Cop hit by reversing car: Driver who fled caught in under 4 hours

Watching him in handcuffs was difficult: Mother of teen who died after drug trafficking charge

New Ah Boys character from Detention Barracks resonates with Noah Yap

CNB officers then used a key found on him to unlock the riser, where a bag containing the heroin was found.

Investigations into the drug activities of the trio are ongoing.

Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the death penalty.

"Parents can contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if you suspect or are worried that your children may be involved with drugs," said the CNB.

Members of the public who have drug-related information can also make a report via the CNB hotline or at https://www.eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

drugspoliceDRUG OFFENCESCNB