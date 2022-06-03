 Police warn against fake online articles linking PM Lee to cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police warn against fake online articles linking PM Lee to cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes

Police warn against fake online articles linking PM Lee to cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes
PM Lee was falsely linked to fake articles on cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes, said the police.PHOTO: PEXELS
Soh Pei Xuan
Jun 03, 2022 03:34 pm

The police on Friday (June 3) warned the public to remain vigilant against fake online articles that feature Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong purportedly endorsing cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes that are portrayed as highly lucrative.

These fake articles, which are usually paid advertisements, act as "clickbait" as they direct users to different websites once they click on links within these articles.

These websites offer investments through cryptocurrency trading or other financial products. Users would then receive calls from the scheme's "representatives" after providing their contact details.

PM Lee was falsely linked to fake articles on cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes, such as BitlQ, which claimed that it has generated "massive profits", according to the police.

The police "strongly advised" the public to check and clarify any information, such as against sources such as the Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives and Investor Alert List on the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) website, before making any investment decisions.

In addition to PM Lee, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung were also recently falsely linked to products online and had put up Facebook posts to warn against them.

The slew of measures to stop digital banking scams will be implemented by Oct 31, 2022.
Business

Anti-scam 'kill switch' soon, to freeze bank accounts

Related Stories

Probation not recommended for first youth to plead guilty to role in $12.8m OCBC phishing scams

295 people under probe over job, rental, love scams involving more than $5.5m

Student, 16, made to fake kidnapping for ransom in China officials' scam

In a May 26 post, Mr Gan cautioned against an advertisement that falsely portrayed him as promoting a tea that claimed to stabilise blood sugar. On April 26, Mr Ong posted on Facebook warning the public to ignore doctored pictures of him endorsing medical products.

 

There is an ad going around, using a photo of me to promote a tea that claims to stabilise blood sugar. I have not...

Posted by Gan Kim Yong on Thursday, May 26, 2022
 

Recently many members of public have alerted me and Ministry of Health, Singapore of doctored pictures of me endorsing...

Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the scam alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at this website.

More On This Topic
Police warn of fake news of PM Lee endorsing crypto investments
'We are redoubling our efforts': Shanmugam on stopping scams

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCAMSLee Hsien LoongFAKE NEWS