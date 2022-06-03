Police warn against fake online articles linking PM Lee to cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes

PM Lee was falsely linked to fake articles on cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes, said the police.

The police on Friday (June 3) warned the public to remain vigilant against fake online articles that feature Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong purportedly endorsing cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes that are portrayed as highly lucrative.

These fake articles, which are usually paid advertisements, act as "clickbait" as they direct users to different websites once they click on links within these articles.

These websites offer investments through cryptocurrency trading or other financial products. Users would then receive calls from the scheme's "representatives" after providing their contact details.

PM Lee was falsely linked to fake articles on cryptocurrency auto-trading programmes, such as BitlQ, which claimed that it has generated "massive profits", according to the police.

The police "strongly advised" the public to check and clarify any information, such as against sources such as the Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives and Investor Alert List on the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) website, before making any investment decisions.

In addition to PM Lee, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung were also recently falsely linked to products online and had put up Facebook posts to warn against them.

In a May 26 post, Mr Gan cautioned against an advertisement that falsely portrayed him as promoting a tea that claimed to stabilise blood sugar. On April 26, Mr Ong posted on Facebook warning the public to ignore doctored pictures of him endorsing medical products.

There is an ad going around, using a photo of me to promote a tea that claims to stabilise blood sugar. I have not... Posted by Gan Kim Yong on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Recently many members of public have alerted me and Ministry of Health, Singapore of doctored pictures of me endorsing... Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the scam alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at this website.