Polish woman hailed as "one of us" after showing off Singlish in TikTok videos

A Polish woman has wowed the Internet with her TikTok videos, in which she shows off her on-point Singaporean accent.

In a video posted on November 25, TikTok user Mamiko shared how her accent has changed after one day, one week, one month and one year in Singapore.

"Aiya, I tell you ah, the bak kut teh is very shiok!" she says in the video, which has garnered over 1.4 million views to date.

Mamiko, who has 665,000 followers on the social media platform, also uploaded a video of her ordering ice cream bread from an ice cream uncle along Orchard Road and digging into the uniquely Singaporean snack.

Another video shows Mamiko paying tribute to her favourite food: bak kut teh.

In the 17-second clip, she introduces dishes such as mee sua, fried dough sticks, pork ribs, braised eggs in flawless Hokkien and Mandarin.

"Mmm, sibei shiok," she quips.

The digital creator's love for local cuisine and culture has won praise online, with many netizens applauding her Singlish.

One user also referred to Mamiko as "one of us".