Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise to be released on Feb 4

Students can get their results through SMS or online.

Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results from the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) at 9am on Feb 4, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Jan 28).

Students can get their results through SMS or online, the ministry added.

Students posted to a Junior College or Millennia Institute must report to school on at 7.30am on Feb 7.

If they cannot attend on the first day, they may contact their schools to confirm that they will be enrolling there, and the school will be able to reserve a place for them, MOE said.

Students who have been posted to the polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive a letter from their schools with details on enrolment.

MOE added that students who want to appeal for a transfer to another junior college should contact the school they would like to transfer to by phone or e-mail.

It said: "The junior college has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise."

Students who want to transfer to Millenia Institute should also contact it by phone or e-mail.

Students who want to transfer to another polytechnic or ITE 2-year Higher Nitec course may do so through the JAE Online Appeal Portal at this website.

MOE added that it encourages students who were not posted to any course during this JAE to submit an appeal through the same portal.

Appeals open at 9am on Feb 4 and close at 4pm on Feb 9.

The appeal results will be released on Feb 22.