Potong Pasir condo resident assaults 74-year-old security officer, leaving him injured and bleeding

Union of Security Employees General Secretary Raymond Chin (second from left), Mediation Services Supervisor Murugason and the officer's company's representative visited the security officer (second from right) on Apr 19, 2023.

A condominium security officer was assaulted repeatedly by a resident who left him injured and bleeding, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Friday.

This is the third case of abuse that the union has attended to so far in April.

The 74-year-old security officer, who was not identified in the post, witnessed an altercation between a male resident and a taxi driver outside the guardhouse at the condominium in Potong Pasir in the early hours of April 14.

The resident then approached the security officer aggressively, shouting at him, according to the union.

“He then assaulted the security officer repeatedly, leaving him injured and bleeding,” the union said, adding that it is “appalled at the egregious nature of this latest incident”.

A police report has been filed. The officer is now on medical leave and his company is taking care of his medical expenses.

The union’s general secretary Raymond Chin and mediation services supervisor Murugason visited the security officer on Wednesday and gave him some USE Quick Relief Fund vouchers. The fund is intended to assist union members who face difficult financial conditions.

“No one goes to work expecting to be assaulted. Our officers are merely doing their jobs, performing duties given to them,” the union said in the post.

“The Private Security Industry Act was enhanced from May 2022 to offer our officers more protection against abuse.

“We stand firmly against any acts of abuse on our officers, and will work closely with the authorities to ensure that acts of abuse are attended to. We will also offer our officers our fullest support to tide them through.”

Two other cases of abuse were also reported to the USE in April and both were related to wheel clamping of vehicles.

On April 13, a security officer who was deployed at WCEGA Plaza in Bukit Batok tried to wheel-clamp two vehicles that were blocking the fire escape route, as instructed by his complex manager.

A man reportedly spoke aggressively to the complex manager, demanding that the wheel clamps be released. He also attempted to snatch the security officer’s mobile phone when the latter tried to record the incident.

On April 3, two security officers were allegedly berated and insulted by a resident at the Thomson Grand condominium in Sin Ming after his car was clamped for being parked in a space without the required decal for that space.