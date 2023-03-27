Prank or scam: Man lies down on zebra crossing

Prank, scam or just in need of a break?

A man was caught on camera lying down in the middle of a zebra crossing in Ang Mo Kio, then getting up and carrying on like nothing happened.

Stomper Anonymous captured dashcam footage of the incident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards AMK Hub on Friday morning (March 24).

In the video, a man in a red shirt can be seen already lying motionless on the road as the car-cam driver approaches. Several seconds pass before the man suddenly gets up and continues crossing the road.

Anonymous did not share further details, but said: "Trying to fake accident claim?"

The video has also been circulating online, with netizens speculating what the man was up to.

Some wondered if he was trying to do a "new TikTok challenge", a few said perhaps he just needed a nap, while others thought maybe he was suntanning.

There were also those in agreement with the Stomper that this could be an accident scam.

What do you think?