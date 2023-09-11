President of Association of Criminal Lawyers Tan Hee Joek dies at 51

President of the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore Tan Hee Joek had suffered a stroke earlier this year and died on Sept 8.

His predecessor Sunil Sudheesan, a criminal lawyer at Quahe Woo & Palmer, told The Straits Times: “Hee Joek was a gem of a man. Quiet, unassuming, hard-working and passionate about the law.

“He gave his all in his work and fought hard for his clients.”

Mr Sudheesan said Mr Tan, who was a partner at Tan See Swan & Co, succeeded him as the president of the association in 2022.

“All of us were craving his new direction. Unfortunately, this cruel illness hit him earlier this year and it broke our hearts to find out that he had succumbed to it,” he added.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that Mr Tan had suffered a stroke earlier this year and died on Friday after his condition unexpectedly deteriorated.

Mr Tan Tia Kok, president of Hainan Tan Clan Association, told ST in Mandarin that the association was saddened by the death of Mr Tan, who was the association’s legal adviser for 12 years.

Mr Tan Tia Kok remembers him as a humble, affable and professional person who was always very willing to help.

“We hope his family can get through this difficult period,” he said.

Mr Tan leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Mr Sudheesan, who is the vice-president of the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore, said: “Our profession has suffered another profound loss. And for many of us, this is a very sad personal loss too.”

This is the second death to hit the legal fraternity in about two months. Mr Adrian Tan, who was the president of the Law Society of Singapore, died in July.