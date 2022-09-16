President Halimah Yacob to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday

President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the Istana and MFA, will be attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

President Halimah Yacob will travel to London to attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday that Madam Halimah will be accompanied by her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the Istana and MFA.

Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will perform the duties of the Office of the President while Madam Halimah is away.

Queen Elizabeth's death in Scotland on Sept 8 sparked an outpouring of emotion. She was 96.

Leaders and royals from around the world are expected to make the trip to London in the coming days to pay their respects to the Queen and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace - hosted by the new monarch King Charles - the day before her funeral.

United States President Joe Biden and several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, are among those who have confirmed their attendance.

Earlier on Friday, the queue to see her coffin temporarily closed after reaching capacity, as British officials warned of waiting times of at least 14 hours.