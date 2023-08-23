Presidential candidate broadcasts to air on Aug 24 and 30 evenings

Over 2.7 million Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1 to elect the country’s ninth president.

Details for the two scheduled 10-minute presidential candidate broadcasts on Aug 24 and Aug 30 were released by the Infocomm Media Development Authority on Wednesday.

Singaporeans can tune in to the three presidential candidates’ messages across 19 free-to-air television and radio channels, which will cover the four official languages.

If the language spoken by the candidate is not the official language of the channel, Mediacorp will provide voiceover and subtitles based on the script submitted by the candidate.

The candidates were confirmed on Tuesday, Nomination Day. They are former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

The first broadcast on Aug 24 will go in alphabetical order of their names, as reflected on the electoral roll - Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Shanmugaratnam Tharman, Mr Tan Kin Lian.

The order will be reversed for the second broadcast on Aug 30.

The candidates can deliver their campaign messages in all or any of the four official languages. The content must be the same across all the languages.

The timings of the broadcasts will be the same on both Aug 24 and 30. Here are the details:

English broadcast

7pm: CNA for television, CNA938, Money FM 89.3, One FM 91.3, Kiss92 FM and Power 98 for radio

9.30pm: Channel 5 for television, Class 95 and Gold 905 for radio

Malay broadcast

9.30pm: Suria for television, Warna 942 for radio

Mandarin broadcast

10.30pm: Channel 8 for television, Capital 958, 96.3 Hao FM, UFM 100.3 and 88.3 Jia for radio

11.30pm: Channel U for television

Tamil broadcast

9pm: Vasantham for television, Oli 968 for radio