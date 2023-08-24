Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song not accepting donations, will fund campaign from personal savings

Mr Ng Kok Song and his wife Sybil Lau (left) with members of the public at the Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre on Aug 24.

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song will dip into his personal savings to fund his campaign and will not be accepting any donations.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre on Thursday morning, Mr Ng, 75, said this was because he does not want to feel beholden to anyone who supports his run.

“There were some well-wishers and offers to finance my campaign. I have respectfully declined their offers and suggest that if they wish to do so, they could make a donation to some charitable causes,” he said.

Asked about his budget for the campaign, the former GIC chief investment officer said that it will be below the $812,822.10 limit set by the Elections Department.

Mr Ng had earlier said that he will not have physical posters or banners as it is unsustainable and he does not have the manpower to put them up.

He was accompanied by his fiancee Sybil Lau, 45, at the food centre on Thursday, where he handed out his campaign flyers to stallholders and residents.

He also responded to comments made by fellow candidate former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who on Wednesday said the president’s “soft power” depends on the relationship between the president and the prime minister.

Mr Ng said: “The president’s responsibility is to safeguard the reserves, safeguard the integrity of appointments in certain public service positions, and the president must act in the best interests of the people of Singapore.

“So I think it would be very difficult for the president to discharge his responsibilities in an objective way if he has too close a relationship with the prime minister.”

Mr Ng, who was in public service for 45 years and held posts at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, also said that the role of the president should not be about setting the investment policy for Singapore’s reserves.

“The president’s responsibility in regard to safeguarding the reserves is to act as a check on the spending of past reserves. How that money is invested is not the area of responsibility of the president,” he said,

This was in response to comments made by former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, who is also running for president.

Mr Tan had said on Wednesday that he wanted the president’s role to include the power to set the investment policy for the reserves.

Mr Ng said that he is in the midst of making plans for an online rally.

He will also visit the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre and Chomp Chomp Food Centre on Thursday.