Presidential Elections Committee makes public why it rejected George Goh’s application

Businessman George Goh said at a press conference earlier that he cannot accept the Presidential Elections Committee's decision.

The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) was not satisfied that the five companies put forth by businessman George Goh in his application for presidency constituted a single private sector organisation.

In a statement released on Friday night, the PEC said that it had “carefully considered” Mr Goh’s submission.

“However, after taking into account the relevant facts and circumstances, including how the companies were owned, managed and operated, the committee was not satisfied that the five companies constituted a single private sector organisation,” it added.

“Consequently, for the reasons explained in the committee’s letter to Mr Goh, the committee was unable to grant Mr Goh a Certificate of Eligibility under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution.”

At a press conference held at his house earlier, Mr Goh said he cannot accept the PEC’s decision, which he felt was unfair.

He later added in a media statement that the PEC “took a very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision”.

PEC said that it decided to release its letter to Mr Goh in response to public allegations made against it.

In its letter of rejection to Mr Goh, the PEC named the five companies that he had used for his application.

He said in his application that he is group executive chairman of Ossia International, executive deputy chairman of Pertama, group executive chairman of ITG International, chief executive officer of Crown Essentials and chief executive officer of Vernal Ventures.

Crown Essentials is registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The Presidential Elections Committee’s letter to Mr George Goh: