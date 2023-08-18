 Presidential Elections Committee makes public why it rejected George Goh’s application , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Presidential Elections Committee makes public why it rejected George Goh’s application

Presidential Elections Committee makes public why it rejected George Goh’s application
Businessman George Goh said at a press conference earlier that he cannot accept the Presidential Elections Committee's decision.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Natasha Ann Zachariah Correspondent
Aug 18, 2023 11:16 pm

The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) was not satisfied that the five companies put forth by businessman George Goh in his application for presidency constituted a single private sector organisation.

In a statement released on Friday night, the PEC said that it had “carefully considered” Mr Goh’s submission.

“However, after taking into account the relevant facts and circumstances, including how the companies were owned, managed and operated, the committee was not satisfied that the five companies constituted a single private sector organisation,” it added.

“Consequently, for the reasons explained in the committee’s letter to Mr Goh, the committee was unable to grant Mr Goh a Certificate of Eligibility under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution.”

At a press conference held at his house earlier, Mr Goh said he cannot accept the PEC’s decision, which he felt was unfair.

He later added in a media statement that the PEC “took a very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision”.

Businessman George Goh thanking his wife Lysa Sumali for her support at the end of a press conference at his house on Aug 18.
Singapore

‘I cannot accept it’: George Goh calls PEC’s decision ‘not fair’

Related Stories

I don’t want to be arrogant, I’m somewhat confident I can win the election: Tan Kin Lian

Presidential election: Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian get eligibility certificates to contest

S’pore needs an independent president to avoid ‘real danger of groupthink’: George Goh

PEC said that it decided to release its letter to Mr Goh in response to public allegations made against it.

In its letter of rejection to Mr Goh, the PEC named the five companies that he had used for his application.

He said in his application that he is group executive chairman of Ossia International, executive deputy chairman of Pertama, group executive chairman of ITG International, chief executive officer of Crown Essentials and chief executive officer of Vernal Ventures.

Crown Essentials is registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The Presidential Elections Committee’s letter to Mr George Goh:

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Elected PresidentSingapore presidential election