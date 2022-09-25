 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching (left) and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.PHOTO: MCI
Sep 25, 2022 08:20 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday that PM Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister from Sept 26 to 27, while PM Lee is away.

Mr Abe, 67, was assassinated during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan on July 8.

He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2006 to 2007, and 2012 to 2020.

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the world leaders who have confirmed their attendance at the funeral.

Mr Yuki Onishi opened his first overseas store in 2016 in Singapore.
World

Man behind world's first Michelin-starred ramen dies

Related Stories

Japan, Taiwan reopening: What you should not miss

What do I need to know about travelling to Japan, Taiwan from October?

Japan to restore visa-free travel from Oct 11 as pandemic recedes

More On This Topic
'A good friend of S'pore': PM Lee sends condolences over Abe's death
World leaders, friends mourn killing of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JapanLee Hsien LoongSHINZO ABE