Prominent member of Catholic order accused of sex offences against boys offered $15,000 bail

A prominent member of a Catholic order, who has been charged with committing unlawful sexual acts with at least two teenage boys, was on Thursday (Feb 10) offered bail of $15,000.

The Singaporean, 66, who appeared in court via video link, cannot be named due to a gag order that covers his identity, designation, alleged victim's identities and the incident location.

The man was ordered to be remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric observation when he was first charged in court on Jan 20.

His lawyer Edmond Pereira told the court that his client's Institute of Mental Health report had been uploaded to the court system.

A police prosecutor said that if he accepts the plea deal, the prosecution intends to proceed on two charges and take into consideration the other two charges for sentencing.

The man is charged with two counts of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

He was also handed two charges under the Children and Young Persons Act over the alleged indecent acts on two boys.

Court documents state that sometime between Jan 1, 2005 and Dec 31, 2006, he allegedly committed a sex act with a boy aged between 14 and 16 years old.

He purportedly did the same thing with another boy aged between 14 and 15 years old between April 2007 and December 2007.

The man is also accused of committing an indecent act with the boys in 2005 and 2007.

While out on bail, he is not allowed to contact the alleged victims and prosecution witnesses, or be in the vicinity of the alleged incident locations.

He is set to return to court on March 3.

For committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, the man can be jailed for life, or jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The offence of committing an indecent act with a young person carries a maximum penalty of two years' jail and a $5,000 fine.