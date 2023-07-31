Prosecution asks for up to 9 months’ jail for man who kicked woman in racially charged attack

Wong Xing Fong is expected to be sentenced on Aug 7.

The prosecution has asked a district court to hand down a sentence of between six and nine months’ jail to a man who racially insulted a stranger and kicked her in the chest in May 2021.

On Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Marcus Foo also urged District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan to give Wong Xing Fong, 32, a jail term on the higher end of the range.

Stressing the importance of community and racial harmony, DPP Foo added that Wong had committed serious offences and strong deterrence was needed.

The case had also caused significant public disquiet, said the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Sim Bing Wen, however, pleaded for his client to be given two weeks’ jail.

Mr Sim told Judge Shaiffudin that Wong is a kind, caring and devoted man who had acted out of character.

The lawyer also said that his client usually settles differences in a peaceful manner.

Wong is expected to be sentenced on Aug 7.

Wong attacked Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai near Northvale condominium in Choa Chu Kang on May 7, 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was attacked at Choa Chu Kang Drive near Northvale condominium, on May 7, 2021. PHOTO: HINDOCHA NITA VISHNUBHAI After a trial, Judge Shaiffudin convicted him in June of one count each of assault and wounding the victim’s racial feelings. Madam Nita, 57, had earlier testified that on May 7, 2021, she was brisk walking with her mask down to Choa Chu Kang Stadium where she worked at a fast-food restaurant when she heard somebody shouting.

She turned and saw Wong and his fiancee, Ms Chua Yun Han. She did not know the couple, but they told her to “mask up”.

At the time, individuals were allowed to remove their mask when engaging in strenuous exercise, but had to put it back on once they were done.

Sport Singapore had earlier defined “strenuous exercise” as running, jogging, cycling, static exercises and drills for warm-ups, brisk walking, and walking on hilly terrain such as Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

In their submissions, DPPs Foo and Jonathan Lee said that she explained to the couple that she was brisk walking, and gestured to illustrate that she was exercising and sweating.

The prosecution added: “The accused instead scolded the complainant (and verbally insulted her). To de-escalate the matter, the complainant responded, ‘God bless you’.

“The accused, however, kicked the complainant in her chest area. He and (his fiancee) then jogged off.”

Madam Nita testified that an eyewitness helped her to her feet and applied a plaster to a wound on her left forearm. She made a police report that evening.

The prosecution said the eyewitness, who was unrelated to either party, testified that she saw a man kicking Madam Nita.

Describing Madan Nita as a truthful witness, the DPPs told the judge: “It is absurd to suggest that the complainant framed the accused, a stranger, out of the blue.”

Wong had earlier claimed that Madam Nita was sarcastic, aggressive, and had hurled vulgarities at him.

He also claimed that Madam Nita spat at him and Ms Chua, and he reacted by pushing the victim.

While he accepted that he had used vulgarities, he denied they were racial insults.

But the prosecution said any allegation that Madam Nita spat at him was “fatally contradicted” by the conduct of Wong and his fiancee.

The DPPs added: “It is also odd that the accused remained in close contact with Chua after the alleged spit. The accused claimed to be concerned about spreading illnesses to Chua’s immunocompromised parent.”

The couple testified that Wong went to a washroom at the nearby Lot One mall to wash up.

The prosecution told the court: “Chua told the court that she recalled this clearly because she had ordered food alone... in Lot One. But this is a lie. Closed-circuit television footage... showed the two of them ordering food together.”

For assaulting another person in a racially-aggravated attack, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and six months, and fined up to $7,500.