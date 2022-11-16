PSLE results to be released on Nov 23

Posting results will be released between Dec 21 and Dec 23, MOE added.

Results of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released from 11am on Nov 23, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

Pupils can be accompanied by parents or guardians when they collect their PSLE results. The respective schools will provide details on the collection arrangements.

Pupils who are unwell should not return to school to collect their results, MOE said. They can instead access their results online at the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal from 11.45am on Nov 23. It will be available until 11.59pm on Dec 6.

They can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results from the school on their behalf by Nov 25.

Eligible pupils will receive the S1 Option Form to select secondary schools with their PSLE results.

They can submit their school choices online on the Secondary 1 Internet System from 11.30am on Nov 23 to 3pm on Nov 29.

Posting results will be released between Dec 21 and Dec 23, MOE added. This will be sent through SMS. It can also be accessed through the Secondary 1 Internet System or at the pupil’s primary school.

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their S1 Posting Results, the ministry said.

MOE said in its statement that Specialised Schools for Normal (Technical) students, such as Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School, offer an alternative educational pathway for students who are interested in practice-oriented and hands-on learning.

“The schools offer a customised skills-based curriculum and exposure to unique learning opportunities, putting students in good stead for progression to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE),” it said.

Secondary 3 students in these schools will specialise in two of five skills subjects offered under the ITE Skills Subject Certificate, which has a broad-based curriculum that allows students to be exposed to different industries.

MOE added: “The (specialised schools) also provide a whole-school approach that emphasises values, socio-emotional learning and character-building. This in turn helps to nurture holistic and confident learners who are ready to seize the opportunities of the future.”