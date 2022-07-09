 Public may face 'delays in ambulance response' if 995 calls continue to climb, says SCDF, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Public may face 'delays in ambulance response' if 995 calls continue to climb, says SCDF

Public may face 'delays in ambulance response' if 995 calls continue to climb, says SCDF
Patients assessed by SCDF paramedics to have non-emergency medical conditions will not be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.PHOTO: ST FILE
Calvin Yang
Jul 09, 2022 09:45 am

The number of 995 calls to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have risen in the past few weeks.

There were about 760 calls a day on average in the first week of July - with the highest being 810 - said the SCDF on Friday (July 8). Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the average daily number of EMS calls was around 550.

"If EMS calls continue to climb, the public may experience delays in ambulance response, particularly for less critical medical incidents," the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

It is monitoring the situation closely and has implemented various measures to manage the rise in calls. These measures include adjusting the deployments of ambulances to areas with a high rate of medical emergency calls, and prioritising its response to life-threatening cases.

Patients assessed by SCDF paramedics to have non-emergency medical conditions will not be taken to hospital, said the SCDF. "Our 995 call takers, paramedics and frontliners are doing their best to provide swift conveyance to hospital for people with life-threatening and emergency medical conditions."

The public is encouraged to refrain from calling 995 if they are not suffering any life-threatening or emergency medical conditions. Critical emergencies include sudden onset of chest pain, breathlessness, drowsiness or confusion, sudden onset of limb or body weakness, difficult in speech or drooping of the face, severe bleeding from injuries, loss of consciousness, and unexplained jerking of the body or fits.

Mr Elson Sim received the Community First Responder Award on July 7, 2022.
Singapore

Cabby receives award for responding to emergencies

Related Stories

Fire breaks out at industrial building in Tuas, no injuries reported

25 people evacuated from block after fire breaks out in Hougang flat

Fire breaks out at Balestier Road building

"By doing so, SCDF can continue to provide swift conveyance to those who require our emergency medical services," it added.

 

[⚠️Increase in 995 EMS Calls] 📈 995 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls to SCDF have increased to about 760 calls a...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Friday, July 8, 2022
More On This Topic
SCDF, MOH urge public to call 995 only for life-threatening emergencies
50 Ninja Van drivers trained to save lives in tie-up with SCDF

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCDFemergencies