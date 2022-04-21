Public Service Division files police report against scam website touting public sector jobs

PSD said it requested the site to take down all public service-related job postings.

Listings of jobs in the public sector were copied from the Careers@Gov portal and published on a scam website, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Thursday (April 21).

It added that it has made a police report against www.jobsingapore24h.com, which advertised the jobs.

PSD said it has also contacted the site owner of the website and requested that they take down all public service-related job postings.

"We would like to remind jobseekers to only apply for public service job openings on the Careers@Gov portal, or the hiring agencies' recruitment sites," it added.

PSD also advised jobseekers not to submit their personal information or resumes via unauthorised platforms, which could potentially lead to scams, information theft or identity theft.

If in doubt, they should check with the relevant public agencies on the job openings.