Pump operators except Caltex cut petrol, diesel prices

All fuel pump operators except Caltex have followed Esso's lead in lowering prices.

By Thursday (Aug 11) morning, Shell, Sinopec and SPC had each reduced diesel prices by 11 cents a litre and petrol prices by nine cents a litre - mirroring Esso's move on Wednesday. Only Caltex has not changed its posted prices, but is expected to do so soon.

Separately, Shell's so-called premium 98-octane is now 13 cents higher than it was two weeks ago when the company retailed this grade at the same price as its regular 98-octane fuel.

According to Fuel Kaki, a petrol and diesel price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, diesel now ranges between $2.80 (Sinopec, SPC) and $2.93 (Caltex).

The 92-octane grade of petrol, which the majority of vehicles can use, is now between $2.80 (Esso, SPC) and $2.89 (Caltex), while the popular 95-octane ranges from $2.84 (SPC) to $2.94 (Caltex).

The 98-octane is $3.32 at Esso, Sinopec and SPC, and $3.34 at Shell. And the premium 98-octane grade is between $3.45 (Sinopec) and $3.58 (Caltex).

The price cuts follow a continuing downward movement in the prices of crude oil and refined products. Rising inflation is putting a dent in demand on both automotive and non-automotive fronts around the world.

Brent crude last closed on Nasdaq at US$96.31 a barrel, its lowest since February. RBOB Gasoline, a proxy for refined petrol, is hovering just above US$3 a gallon, its lowest since April.