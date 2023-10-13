Punggol resident's nervy experience with stranger shows why you should always lock up

Always remember to lock your door and gate.

A woman was caught on camera trying to force open the gate of a residential flat in Punggol on Thursday afternoon (Oct 12).

The resident, IE, shared with Stomp CCTV footage of the incident that occurred at her house in Sumang Walk at around 4.15pm.

She said: "This person tried to force open my main gate. The main door was unlocked because my husband was at home, but asleep.

"I don't know this woman and have never seen her before."

The incident left IE feeling so frightened and anxious that she lodged a police report.

She added: "The police said nothing could be done since no offence was committed.

"I am lucky that the gate was locked and the woman did not enter our home. However, I am worried this might happen again."

A similar incident happened to Stomper N earlier this month when she caught a stranger taking photos of her parents' Bedok North unit from the corridor.

N, who also lodged a police report, told Stomp that the incident left her family feeling worried and unsafe.