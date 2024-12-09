Python knocks on bedroom window of second-storey flat in Jurong West

A reticulated python made its way up to the second floor of a HDB unit in Jurong West on Dec 8.

Jurong West resident Muklis was jolted awake from his midday siesta on Dec 8 by the urgent shouts of two passers-by who asked him to close his windows and doors immediately.

“My living room door was open, and they came up to the lift landing to tell us to close our windows as there’s a snake,” said the 54-year-old sports trainer, who wanted to be known only by his first name.

The duo had witnessed a reticulated python slither up the stairs to the second storey of Block 925 Jurong West Street 92, where Mr Muklis’ three-room flat is located.

Mr Muklis quickly sprung out of bed, closing the windows in his kitchen and master bedroom.

“My wife of course panicked, but for me, I watch a lot of National Geographic programmes, so at least I have some knowledge,” said Mr Muklis.

He then heard a knock from his master bedroom.

“It was knocking on my window pane. I think if my window was open, the snake would have gone into my room,” Mr Muklis added.

After ensuring all his windows were tightly shut, Mr Muklis called the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) hotline. The Acres wildlife rescue team arrived about 20 minutes later, with a ladder in tow, he said.

“The python was at a height of about 3.5m which made the rescue a bit tricky,” said Mr Kalaivanan Balakrishnan, co-CEO of Acres.

An Acres staff then climbed up a ladder and removed the python, which was entangled between pipes of the air-conditioner compressor unit outside Mr Muklis’ flat.

By then, a crowd of about 50 curious onlookers had gathered around the block.

According to Mr Balakrishnan, the python will be microchipped, before being re-released into the wild.

Mr Kamalakannan Raja, president of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, a reptile and amphibian interest group, said that despite such encounters, pythons are not to be feared.

“They are adapted to using our drain networks for movement and sometimes to obtain food. And by feeding on rats and other rodents, they offer us a natural form of pest control,” said Mr Raja.

Though pythons are non-venomous, the public should maintain a safe distance if they encounter these snakes, he added.

“It is vital to remember that these are wild animals, and some pythons can grow to large sizes,” said Mr Raja.

Instead of attempting to remove the snake themselves, members of the public are encouraged to call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782, or reach NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

“Improper removal attempts may result in stressing or hurting the animal, sometimes fatally. These attempts could also result in the persons involved getting hurt as the stressed python could get defensive,” Mr Raja said.