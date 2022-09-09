Queen Elizabeth leaves significant mark on Singapore's history and ties with UK: PM Lee

Queen Elizabeth and PM Lee Hsien Loong at the Fullerton Hotel in March 2006.

Queen Elizabeth has left a significant mark on Singapore's history and ties with the United Kingdom, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, PM Lee said: "On behalf of the Singapore Government, I extend my sincerest condolences to King Charles III and all members of the royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people."

PM Lee said: "Her Majesty was the heart and soul of the United Kingdom. Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore."

He added: "Her Majesty also left a significant mark on Singapore's history and our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom."

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

In his post on Friday, PM Lee shared a photo of him shaking hands with the Queen during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.

PM Lee said: "Her Majesty's reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of the United Kingdom. Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

At her death, the queen was head of state of not only the United Kingdom but also of Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.

"Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader," said PM Lee.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, her son King Charles, has become the monarch of the United Kingdom.