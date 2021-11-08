Queenstown cat feeder's phone allegedly stolen while she was feeding cats

SINGAPORE - A woman's phone was allegedly stolen in broad daylight while she was feeding cats near Mei Ling Market and Food Centre in Queenstown on Nov 3.

Facebook page Cats of Meiling St shared what happened to the victim, Madam Lim, on its Facebook page.

Madam Lim is an elderly feeder who heads out to feed cats in the neighbourhood twice a day.

Her phone was in a bag placed in a trolley next to her while she was feeding a cat when a man allegedly walked past and took her phone, identification cards and ATM card.

The post added that the man was caught in the act on CCTV.

It said a police report has since been made and advised other cat feeders and rescuers to mind their phones to avoid becoming victims as well.