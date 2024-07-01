 Rainy mornings, afternoons and some warm nights in first half of July, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Rainy mornings, afternoons and some warm nights in first half of July

The total rainfall for the first half of July is not likely to exceed average levels.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Jul 01, 2024 08:04 pm

Quick, thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first half of July – an effect of the prevailing south-west monsoon.

Sumatra squalls may also cause gusty winds and widespread rain on a few mornings, though the total rainfall for the first half of the month is not likely to exceed average levels, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory on July 1.

The daily maximum temperatures will likely hover between 32 deg C and 34 deg C, added the weatherman.

There will be some warm and muggy nights, too, where the mercury might stay above 28 deg C.

The south-west monsoon is the first of two annual wet seasons in Singapore and typically lasts from June to September.

Rainfall logged around the island was “well above” average in the second fortnight of June, with Kranji registering precipitation of 253 per cent above the norm and Seletar, 24 per cent, the Met Service said.

On June 21, widespread downpours before dawn unleashed 122mm of rainfall at Changi – the highest recorded for the second half of June 2024.

It also brought the daily minimum temperature to 22.3 deg C at Admiralty and Newton – the lowest daily minimum temperature for the second half of June 2024.

