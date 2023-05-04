Rasa Rasa Sengkang makes police report after man allegedly steals iPad from coffee shop

A man in a red shirt makes an order at the drinks counter, before taking the iPad and placing it in his bag.

Halal coffee shop Rasa Rasa Sengkang has made a police report following the alleged theft of an iPad at its premises in Compassvale on April 30.

The iPad, which was used to take orders, was found to be missing by outlet manager Nur Yuslinda Fatin Yusri, 28, at the end of her shift at around 12.30am on May 1.

The alleged theft took place several hours earlier at 3.32pm on April 30, according to the timestamp in the CCTV footage uploaded by Rasa Rasa on social media.

In the footage, a man in a red shirt can be seen making an order at the drinks counter. The iPad, encased in a blue protective cover, can also be seen lying on the countertop in front of him.

A staff member then places the man’s drink on the counter. The man pays for the drink with cash, and flips the iPad’s cover open while waiting for his change.

After the staff member hands his change over and walks away, the man then places the money on the iPad before walking away with it.

The man returns to his seat and keeps the iPad in his bag. He then proceeds to finish his drink and leaves the premises about 10 minutes later.

Rasa Rasa posted the footage on its social media channels on Wednesday, seeking eyewitnesses to assist with police investigations.

It also refuted some TikTok users’ claims that the man could have mistaken the iPad for a book he had with him, by sharing another video which offered a clear view of the man keeping both the iPad and his book in his bag.

Madam Yuslinda told The Straits Times that there were seven iPads at Rasa Rasa’s premises at 278D Compassvale Bow prior to the alleged theft.

A staff member had placed the iPad on the counter at about 3.30pm on April 30 before the incident occurred.

After Madam Yuslinda noticed that the iPad had gone missing at the end of her shift, she proceeded to trace it. Its last known location was in front of Sengkang Grand Mall at about 3.49pm.

The staff were unable to check the CCTV footage immediately due to Internet connectivity issues, so they left the premises.

On Monday, they managed to retrieve the CCTV footage and made a police report after reviewing it.

Madam Yuslinda told The Straits Times that the man is not known to the coffee shop’s staff members, and is not a regular customer there.

The employee who left the iPad on the counter was asked to pay $1,600 for the loss of the device, she added.

“We hope we can get the iPad back as it is really important to us,” said Madam Yuslinda, adding that the iPad has Rasa Rasa’s name engraved on the back of the device.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.