Rear-ended car spins, crashes into median railing

A white car spun and crashed into the green fences in the middle of the road, after being hit from the back by a red car.

Police are investigating an accident in Pasir Ris on Jan 8, in which a car that got rear-ended spun and crashed into the median railing.

In a video shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a recording taken from the rear camera of a vehicle travelling in the centre lane shows two cars – a red and a white – speeding on the flanking lanes.

Later in the video, the red car is seen weaving into the centre lane to overtake a van in front of it in the left lane. The red car crashes into another car travelling in the centre lane as it tries to get back to the left lane.

The car that got rear-ended spins and crashes into the median railing before coming to a stop.

The red car, its bonnet dented from the impact, stopped at the bus bay in the left lane. Its driver, a man in red T-shirt and black shorts and cap exited the car.

The driver of the white car that was speeding alongside it earlier drove on.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident at Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 4.40pm on Dec 8. Two drivers, aged 43 and 47, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.