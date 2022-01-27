Recalcitrant scammer charged with cheating victim with MacBook ruse on Carousell

Nicholas Ong pretended he had a MacBook Pro laptop to sell at $2,549 on Carousell when he did not.

Two years after he was issued a stern warning for cheating 13 victims in 2020, a 21-year-old man was hauled back to court for a similar offence.

On Thursday (Jan 27), Nicholas Ong Chang Hui was accused of scamming another victim on Nov 15 last year.

He faces one count of cheating for deceiving the victim into believing he had a MacBook Pro laptop to sell at $2,549 on e-commerce platform Carousell when he did not.

The victim is said to then have transferred the money to Ong.

The police prosecutor told the court that the stern warning for the earlier cases was given to Ong for a similar offence.

One of the conditions of the warning was that full restitution would be made to the 13 earlier victims, but Ong only paid half of them before he is said to have reoffended.

He is scheduled to be in court next on Feb 24.

For cheating, Ong can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.