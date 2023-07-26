Record number of marriages, fewer divorces in 2022

The number of marriages registered in 2022 was the highest since data on marriages was first compiled and published in 1961.

Wedding bells were busy ringing in 2022, as the number of marriages registered in the year reached a record high of 29,389.

This was 3.7 per cent higher than the 28,329 marriages registered in 2021, the Statistics on Marriages and Divorces 2022 report released on Wednesday morning by the Department of Statistics (DOS) showed.

In fact, the number of marriages registered in 2022 was the highest since data on marriages was first compiled and published in 1961. The previous record high was in 2014, when 28,407 couples said “I do”.

Meanwhile, fewer couples broke up in 2022.

A total of 7,107 marriages ended in a divorce or annulment in 2022, a fall of 9.9 per cent from the 7,890 marital dissolutions in 2021.

The age at which couples tie the knot continues to rise, which has bearings on fertility rates and family sizes.

The median age at first marriage for grooms was 30.7 years in 2022, up from 30.1 years a decade ago.

For brides, it was 29.3 years in 2022, up from 28 years a decade ago.

This depicts a trend towards later marriages, a statement from the DOS said.

The general marriage rates in 2022 for both men and women were among the highest in the past two decades – second only to the rates in 2002.

One reason for the record number of marriages in 2022, according to marriage solemnisors and wedding planners, is likely to be due to the easing of safe distancing measures in that year.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, there were limits to the number of guests allowed at weddings, among other measures.