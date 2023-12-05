Reformative training for teen who sexually abused half-sister repeatedly

An 18-year-old who sexually abused his younger half-sister multiple times was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year on Dec 4.

In November, he pleaded guilty to three charges involving the victim, including one count of sexual penetration. Five molestation charges were considered during sentencing.

The offender and the victim, who have different fathers, lived in a one-bedroom Housing Board flat with several other family members. Their mother slept in the bedroom while her four children slept in the living room.

The offender was only 14 years old when he molested his 10-year-old half-sister multiple times.

On five occasions between November 2019 and January 2020, he got up in the middle of the night and molested the victim, who pretended to be sleeping.

She finally made a police report on Jan 30, 2020.

The offender was made to move out of his home to live with his aunt to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.Contact between the teen and his sisters also had to be supervised by a professional at all times.

On Nov 25, 2020, the police administered a 12-month conditional warning to the teen for the five counts of molestation. Without Child Protection Services’ knowledge, the offender returned to the flat for weekends from June 2021.

The offender was in the flat in June 2021 when he asked the victim to have sex with him. The victim initially refused but eventually gave in after he pestered her. He then performed an obscene act on the girl.

He struck again on Aug 22, 2021, when he crept into his mother’s bedroom while everyone else was asleep and approached the victim.

While their mother was asleep on a bed, the offender molested the victim, who was on a mattress, and sexually penetrated her.

The girl later relayed the incitident to a classmate who informed their school counsellor and the police were alerted.