Relief doctor who gave undiluted Covid-19 vaccine at Hougang clinic was two weeks into job

A Prohealth Medical Group spokesman said the doctor started work at the Prohealth Medical Group @ Hougang clinic on Sept 1.

The Hougang clinic doctor who had mistakenly given two adults a full vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine each was a relief doctor who had started work there only two weeks earlier.

The clinic said this in a statement on Wednesday night.

A Prohealth Medical Group spokesman said the doctor started work at the Prohealth Medical Group @ Hougang clinic on Sept 1.

She also worked there on Sept 8 and 15.

The incident happened on Sept 15.

Said the spokesman: "We have stopped engaging her service as a locum since the date of incident."

He added they could not comment further as the matter was under investigation by the authorities.

The spokesman said the firm took a very serious view of the incident and assured anyone using its clinic services that it would treat their safety and well-being with the utmost care.

He added the Hougang clinic would cooperate fully with investigations.

The firm was also maintaining close contact with the affected patients and would provide them with the necessary support and assistance.

"We also wish to extend our sincere apologises to the affected patients and their families for this unfortunate incident."

The Straits Times had reported on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health (MOH) was alerted to the incident on Monday.

One of the patients was hospitalised after experiencing a headache and an increased heart rate.

That patient has since been discharged, while the other did not report any adverse reaction.

Each vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is for five doses.

MOH had said the clinic and doctor who administered the vaccine have been suspended from the National Vaccination Programme until further notice.