Rental car going 50km/h inside car park crashes, causing chain collision

A GetGo driver, who was “travelling at 50km/h” inside a multi-storey car park in Punggol, crashed into parked cars, causing a chain collision involving three other vehicles.

Footage of the aftermath was shared in a clip by TikTok user @thecrushtheory, whose car was damaged in the accident.

Speaking to Mothership, @thecrushtheory, who goes by Shirin, said the incident took place at the Block 175 Edgefield Plains on April 18 at around 11:50pm.

"As I finished cleaning my house for Hari Raya celebrations, I heard a loud bang followed by car alarms," she said.

Prompted by her husband, she went down to the car park and found three parked cars had shifted out of place. A GetGo rental car was parked opposite the damaged cars.

Her red Kia was clearly damaged the most, as it was struck by the GetGo car and in turn, struck an adjacent-parked Mitsubishi. The Mitsubishi impacted a van beside it.

According to Shirin, the driver of the GetGo car was a 23-year-old, who told her he was going "around 50km/h".

"50km/h is fast inside a car park," Shirin said.

She also said the young driver "did not apologise".

End up his dad came down and profusely apologised," Shirin added.

The whole incident dragged on late into the night, and Shirin said her car wasn’t towed till 4.50am in the morning. A GetGo representative arrived at 7am to meet with her about the incident.

"So, all in all my day is wasted like that. No more Raya mood," she said.