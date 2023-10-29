 Rents for Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in 2024 to be capped at $15k, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Rents for Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in 2024 to be capped at $15k

The base rentals for this year's bazaar ranged from $2,000 to $19,000.PHOTO: ST FILE
Gabrielle Chan
Oct 29, 2023 09:51 pm

Stallholders at next year’s Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar will have their rents capped at $15,000, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Sunday.

“For Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024, we are taking steps to ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers,” Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal said on Facebook. He is the lead advisor for Wisma Geylang Serai, which is part of the People’s Association (PA) and holds the Ramadan bazaar yearly. 

“This will benefit consumers by offering items which are more cost-effective.”

Jointly organised by S-Lite Event Support, TLK Trade Fair and Events, and Enniche Global Trading, this year’s bazaar had over 700 stalls and ran from March 17 to April 21.

The Straits Times reported in March bazaar stallholders’ complaints about high rental costs, which excluded incidental costs and additional premiums for selling certain food items.

Base rentals for the 2023 bazaar ranged from $2,000 to $19,000, while those who wanted to sell Ramly burgers would have to pay a $4,000 premium. Stallholders who sold kebabs were charged a base rental of $25,000.

The bazaar stretches from Geylang Serai Market to Tanjong Katong Complex, and runs into the adjacent Haig Road and Joo Chiat Complex.
Singapore

3 million people have joined Raya cheer at Geylang Serai bazaar

All food and beverage stallholders were also subject to incidental costs of between $30 and $3,100, including utilities, water supply, fans, coolers, and tables and chairs.

The organisers said then that rents were within market rates.

Mr Mohamad Haikel Suhaimi, who operated a Ramly burger stall at this year’s bazaar, said he would have to think about whether he wants to rent a stall at next year’s edition, despite the rent cap.

“The high rental cost is not the only thing that I have to consider. I have to consider electricity charges, cost of manpower for the long hours, and cost of goods as well,” he said, adding that the premiums were not part of the base rentals this year.

Mr Haikel said that he barely broke even this year, and knows of vendors who made losses.

The Straits Times has contacted the PA for more information.

 

