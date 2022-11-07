 Restaurant customer pays $72 for 2 crabs, unhappy one is half the size of the other, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Restaurant customer pays $72 for 2 crabs, unhappy one is half the size of the other

Restaurant customer pays $72 for 2 crabs, unhappy one is half the size of the other
PHOTO: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Nov 07, 2022 04:26 pm

You cannot blame this customer for being a bit crabby.

The offer was $38 for one crab and $72 for two crabs.

So it would appear that the latter would be the better deal since you save $4.

But when Stomp user Mugen got the crabs from the seafood restaurant in Bukit Batok, they were not quite what he expected.

He thought the crabs would be similar in size. Instead, what he was given was "one big, one small".

The photo that the Stomper shared shows one crab was only about half the size of the other.

Mercedes driver orders $335 worth of live seafood, then drives off without paying
Singapore

Merc driver drives off on $335 seafood bill

While one cannot expect the two crabs to be exactly the same size, the difference was more than the Stomper could bear.

He called it "dishonest".

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

seafoodcustomer complaintrestaurantBukit Batok