Retired bus driver jailed over accident that permanently injured passenger's eye

Phee Peng Yeow was sentenced to four days' jail and disqualification from all driving licences for 18 months.

After failing to keep a safe braking distance and proper lookout, a shuttle bus driver rear-ended the bus in front of him, causing a passenger to be flung forward and the bridge pads of her spectacles to pierce her right eye.

The victim, 67, had just unbuckled her seat belt as she was about to alight.

On Monday (Feb 28), retiree Phee Peng Yeow, 69, was sentenced to four days' jail and disqualification from all driving licences for 18 months for acting so negligently as to endanger the personal safety of others.

The court heard that the accident occurred on Jan 23, 2018, at about 11.30am near the Health Sciences Authority mortuary along Outram Road towards the Central Expressway.

Phee was driving a shuttle bus to and from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) behind a bus that was moving slowly owing to road works.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren told the court that Phee had failed to keep a proper lookout and maintain a safe braking distance, and collided into the rear of the other bus.

The impact caused the woman to be flung forward from her seat, and her head and spectacles hit a metal railing. She then realised she was unable to see with her right eye.

"The victim felt liquid and jelly-like substance dripping from her right eye. She was also bleeding from the right eye and screamed for help," said DPP Arvindren.

The woman underwent four surgeries between January 2018 and April 2019, and was given a total of 109 days of hospitalisation and medical leave.

She continues to suffer from sub-optimal vision in her right eye and requires regular management and follow-ups. The damage to her optic nerve is permanent.

The woman filed a police report on Sept 11, 2020, more than 2½ years after the accident. It was not mentioned in court why she had waited to file the report.

Phee's lawyer, Mr Ivan Tay from Robertson Chambers, urged the court for a $5,000 fine, noting that his client had immediately exchanged details with the driver of the other bus, had driven the woman to the emergency and accident department of SGH, and visited her the next day.

"This was pure negligence on the accused's (part) and there was no premeditation, no aggravating factors… He's now retired, there is no risk of reoffending," said Mr Tay.

However, District Judge Eddy Tham said the fact that Phee did not set out to cause harm is not mitigating for the charge he was convicted of, and he should have been more careful when driving passengers around a hospital.

The court heard that the victim is seeking compensation for her injuries in a civil suit.

For causing grievous hurt and endangering life by acting negligently, Phee could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.