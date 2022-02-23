Retro romcom: They start off evoking Roman Holiday but end up Singing In The Rain

What can be more romantic than a classic Vespa?

The Italian scooter has been seen in numerous movies, most memorably perhaps with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday nearly 70 years ago.

Indeed, hiring one with a sidecar may be perfect for your anniversary.

Just don’t forget to check the weather forecast, especially in Singapore.

Otherwise you'll end up like this couple, evoking a different movie of the same period.

Singing In The Rain.

But then riding around in the rain can make it special too.

It looks like the couple got drenched, but hey, they got great videos to go with their memories of the day.

The weather does not appear to have been part of the plan when they started off.

The videos seem to be partly from the woman in the sidecar and partly from a vehicle going along with them.

“This man really outdid himself,” she wrote, posting the first video on TikTok.

Then comes the second one, mostly from the vehicle behind, through a windscreen partly obscured by falling rain, with the wiper clearing it intermittently.

“Why people don’t buy Vespas,” was the caption on that one.